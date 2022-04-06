MAHE launches 4 new programmes in online mode

DHNS
DHNS, Manipal,
  • Apr 06 2022, 01:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2022, 01:53 ist

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), has launched four new programmes in the online mode. 

The new programmes are MSc in Data Science, MSc in Business Analytics, Postgraduate Certificate Course in Business Analytics and PGCP in Logistics and Supply Chain.

The programmes are designed for graduates and professionals aspiring to make a mark for themselves in the fast-growing and dynamic world, while also ensuring continuity in their work and other pursuits. 

The 12-month PGCP programmes and 24-month MSc programmes will focus on the theoretical and practical functioning of the domains.

MAHE Vice Chancellor Lt Gen M D Venkatesh said, "Our online programmes are in line with the sustainable development goals." 

