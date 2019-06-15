MAHE signs 3 agreements with University of Lille

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) signed three agreements in France with Universite de Lille recently.

MAHE Vice Chancellor, Dr H Vinod Bhat, and Lille President, Prof Jean-Christophe Camart, agreed to foster a student exchange across all disciplines and bring about cooperation among the School of Medicine, Ulille, and the Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal/Mangaluru, with the Inter University Cooperation Agreement.

Under the agreement, the two universities will work together to achieve research, teaching programmes in common, staff exchanges, student exchanges, mobility of doctoral and postdoctoral students, promotion of seminars and colloquia.

KMC Manipal/Mangaluru and the School of Medicine at Lille agreed to an exchange of medical students and staff, publishing joint publications, mobility of graduates and post graduates in the fields of healthcare, teaching and research.

ULille and MAHE have agreed to exchange a maximum of 10 students each university year, covering first,

second and third cycles of degree.

The students will be selected based on the guidelines as put forth in the agreement and will be exempted from paying admission, tuition and examination fees.