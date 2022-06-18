MAHE signs MoU with Schneider Electric 

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and Schneider Electric have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for setting up the MAHE Research Centre at Schneider Electric in Bengaluru.

This research centre will enable employees of Schneider and others to work on industrial research problems leading to PhD degrees.

MAHE Vice Chancellor Lt Gen Dr M D Venkatesh, Schneider Electric Vice President (Research) Chitra Sukumar, Director Engineering Venkatramanan Venugopal, Site Head Dr Narayan Sabhahit, MAHE Registrar Dr Sathish Rao, Director (Research) Dr Anil Rana, among others, were present.

On behalf of Schneider Electric, Venkatramanan Venugopal signed the agreement and extended support for strengthening the industry-academia collaboration. Dr Narayan Sabhahit, on behalf of MAHE, signed the agreement.

Lt Gen Dr M D Venkatesh said, "The commitment of Schneider to enhance industrial research through this collaboration is commendable. An integrated learning program like this is extremely beneficial for industry professionals to improve their qualifications leading to master's and doctoral degrees.”

Chitra Sukumar also spoke on the occasion.

After signing the MoU, the Schneider team visited different research facilities at MIT.

Chitra Sukumar inaugurated the Industrial IOT systems and application research lab established in the Department of ICT, MIT.