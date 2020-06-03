MAHE students campaign against online exam

Students expressed displeasure over Manipal Academy of Higher Education's (MAHE) proposal to conduct online exams.

The students have collected more than 1,500 signatures for their petition and have initiated a Twitter campaign against the online examinations. The students have been demanding that MAHE should support their demands of having exams after the Covid break.

According to students, most of them are in containment or red zones and are psychologically stressed. In this condition, they are not in a position to write the examinations.

Lack of infrastructural facilities was another reason cited by the students. Students also cited issues like lack of study materials and shortage of time to study among others.

There is disruption in accessing networks and their inability to overcome them is causing stress said a student on the condition of confidentiality.

MAHE has promised to consider the demands of students.