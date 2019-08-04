MAHE to host beach run today

In an attempt to spread awareness about sexual violence, Manipal Runners’ Club in association with MAHE Sports Council will host the 3rd edition of “Footsteps to Inspire”, beach run, at Malpe Beach on Sunday.

The runners will assemble near Manipal Edu building at 6 am and will leave for Malpe Sea Port.

The beach run will start at 7 am and will cover 5 and 10 kilometers.The beach run will be flagged off by Claire of Australia.

She has been conducting beach runs across the world as part of a campaign to create awareness about sexual violence and to assist those who have suffered traumatic experiences and lives, to bravely tell the tale.

Claire named the initiative “Footsteps to Inspire”.