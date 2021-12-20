MAHE wins National Innovation Contest

MAHE wins National Innovation Contest

  Dec 20 2021
Dr Mahima Mishra from Manipal College of Dental Sciences (MCODS), Mangaluru, and her team won the National Innovation Contest (NIC) conducted by the Central Ministry of Education.

Her interdisciplinary team included Soumik Roy and Ruchit Bhakti, BTech students, MIT Manipal; Dr Arun Shanbhag, Chief Innovation Officer, MAHE and Dr Dilip G Naik Pro-Vice-Chancellor MCODS, Mangaluru, served as mentors. 

NIC began with 9000+ prototypes scouted from more than 900 institutes across India.

After multiple rounds of evaluation, mentoring, training and business plan development and pitching, 45 teams were shortlisted for funding and incubation linkage support. 

Dr Mahima Mishra is currently a NIDHI-EIR Fellow (MUTBI) and conducts her innovative work at the Innovation Centre.

MAHE Vice-Chancellor Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh said, “Students of MAHE have been an asset and we will always support them in their future innovations.”

