Mahseer fingerlings released into Harangi Matsyadhama

Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan released fingerlings of Mahseer variety of fish, into Harangi Matsyadhama, during a programme organised by Kodagu Zilla Panchayat and the fisheries department, on Monday.

Along with 17,000 fingerlings, 200 adult fishes were also released into the river.

Speaking after releasing the fish, the MLA said that to facilitate the reproduction of Mahseer fish, fishing has been banned in Harangi during a particular season.

He also warned of initiating serious action against those who violate the rule and carry out fisheries in Harangi.

District fisheries department senior director Darshana, DySP Shailendra and Kudumangaluru Gram Panchayat vice president Bhaskar Nayak were present, among others.