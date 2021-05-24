Mahseer fingerlings released into Harangi Matsyadhama

Mahseer fingerlings released into Harangi Matsyadhama

DHNS
DHNS, Kushalnagar,
  • May 24 2021, 23:33 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 00:08 ist
MLA Appachu Ranjan releases fingerlings into Harangi Matsyadhama near Kushalnagar on Monday.

Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan released fingerlings of Mahseer variety of fish, into Harangi Matsyadhama, during a programme organised by Kodagu Zilla Panchayat and the fisheries department, on Monday.

Along with 17,000 fingerlings, 200 adult fishes were also released into the river.

Speaking after releasing the fish, the MLA said that to facilitate the reproduction of Mahseer fish, fishing has been banned in Harangi during a particular season.

He also warned of initiating serious action against those who violate the rule and carry out fisheries in Harangi.

District fisheries department senior director Darshana, DySP Shailendra and Kudumangaluru Gram Panchayat vice president Bhaskar Nayak were present, among others.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Harangi Matsyadhama
fingerlings released
Mahseer fish
Appachu Ranjan
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why is Covid killing so many pregnant women in India?

Why is Covid killing so many pregnant women in India?

Gau mutra to bhabhiji papad: Covid myths go unchecked

Gau mutra to bhabhiji papad: Covid myths go unchecked

Mid-air wedding in flight violating Covid norms

Mid-air wedding in flight violating Covid norms

Would you buy these Japanese Yubari melons for $24,800?

Would you buy these Japanese Yubari melons for $24,800?

Zimbabwe cricketer’s tweet lands him Puma sponsorship

Zimbabwe cricketer’s tweet lands him Puma sponsorship

 