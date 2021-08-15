Maintain caution at Kodagu borders, says minister

Minister for Social Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary directed the district administration to implement stern measures to control the Covid-19 pandemic in Kodagu.

He was reviewing the Covid-19 control measures and the disbursal of compensation to victims of natural calamities, during a meeting chaired by him, at the DC's office in Madikeri on Sunday.

"The government has decided to open the schools from classes nine to PU in the districts with Covid-19 positivity rate less than 2%. Officials should strive to bring down the positivity rate," he said.

He asked officials to maintain extra caution at the district borders. The RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hours is mandatory for arriving in the district from Kerala.

He also stressed the departmental coordination in Covid-19 control.

He further said that the Gram Panchayat Covid-19 task force committees should conduct meetings twice a week. People who have been tested positive for Covid-19 should be admitted to Covid Care Centres.

The minister instructed the officials of the department concerned to take measures to provide food kits to the construction workers and labourers from the unorganised sectors, under the 14th and 15th financial commission scheme.

Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan said that primary and secondary contacts of Covid-19 positive people are being traced towards effective control of the pandemic.

He also requested the minister to consider the people from the district, especially those from rural areas as a priority, when it comes to Covid-19 vaccination.

More vaccines are required for the district as it is closer to Kerala state, he said.

"Ayush doctors who have been relieved from Covid-19 duties should be continued at their deployed workplaces," he added.

The district in-charge minister assured to do the needful.

Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah urged for the release of salaries to the staff in the health and family welfare and medical education departments working on a contract basis.

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal said that proper precautionary measures have been taken at the district borders. Also, the tests have been increased.

DHO Dr K Mohan said that seven specialist doctors and seven out of 17 general physicians have been appointed in the district.

Kota Srinivas Poojary issued strict instructions to the officials not to delay in the disbursal of compensation to the eligible, towards the loss of houses and crops due to natural calamities.

MUDA Chairman Ramesh Holla, Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra, Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena, Assistant Commissioner Iswar Kumar Kandoo and others were present.

'Schools to reopen in Kodagu'

Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary said that physical classes will be started in Kodagu district for classes nine, 10 and PU.

He said that preparations are being made for the reopening of schools and PU colleges.

Responding to a comment by Siddaramaiah saying 'Basavaraj Bommai government will not survive long,' Kota said everyone has a right to dream. So has Siddaramaiah. Bommai is an experienced politician and will give a good administration.

Reacting to a query on discontentment among MLAs on the allocation of portfolios, the minister said that it is natural in politics. Nobody is totally contented. Perhaps it is only the hermits who do not have any disappointments, he added.