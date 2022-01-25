'Majority of active cases in DK have mild symptoms'

DHNS
Mangaluru,
  • Jan 25 2022, 23:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2022, 01:10 ist

Of the total active Covid-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada, 2,645 cases are in Mangaluru City Corporation limits. The fresh clusters are found in educational institutions, schools with asymptomatic and mild symptoms, said MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar. 

To a query, he said that 60 nodal officers have been appointed in the MCC limits. Nodal officers have been deployed to urban PHCs.

With the help of Asha workers and health officials, those who are in home isolation are monitored, he added.

A few unvaccinated people in a few pockets in Mangaluru City Corporation limits are showing resistance to taking vaccines. Health officials are conducting a door-to-door drive to create awareness among people to get inoculated, he said.

