Majority of lakes in Kadur taluk full

With Kadur taluk receiving bountiful North-East monsoon rain, the fear of drought has been warded off.

The rain has brought a smile on the faces of farmers.

The taluk had experienced drought for the last eight years and the farmers were worried over continuing drought this year as well.

Two lakes—Madagada Kere and Ayyanakere Kere considered as the lifeline of the taluk are full. Further, two rivers, Vedavathi and Avathi are also in spate. The two rivers were flowing throughout the year 12 years ago.

By constructing a barrage across River Vedavathi, water was supplied to Kadur town. Owing to the drought-like situation for the last few years, both the rivers had dried up.

The taluk had experienced deficit South-West monsoon this year as well. The bountiful rain in the month of October has filled all the major lakes. The dried hand pumps and wells have come back to life. Madagada Kere, Ayyanakere, Andenahalli Kere, Chikkangala Kere, Bukka Sagara, Tangali, M Kodihalli Kere and Kukkasamudra Kere are overflowing in the taluk.

Owing to the efforts of a group of youth, Yallambalase Kere is almost full.

Water from M Kodihalli Kere has started flowing towards Garje Kere in the taluk. Unfortunately, there is no water in the historic lake Vishnusamudra Kere.

Retired teacher T R Lakkappa said, “The drought has taught us a lesson on water conservation. At present, there are 20 check dams built across River Vedavathi. The river flows 45-km in the taluk. The government should construct check dams for every kilometre in the district, thereby letting water from the river to the lakes through canals.”