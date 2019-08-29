Majur GP prez threatens to move court against ISPRL

Majur Gram Panchayat President Sandeep Rao threatened to move court against the Indian Strategic Petrol Reserve Limited (ISPRL) if it failed to rehabilitate 60 to 70 families displaced in Padur.

Rao, raising the issue at Taluk Panchayat general body meeting, urged the tahsildar to provide adequate facilities that was ensured to the evacuees.

The deputy commissioner should take measures to help those evicted by the ISPRL, he said.

Tahsildar said that the issue should be sorted out at the government level. The official said that the deputy commissioner had written letters to the officials concerned.

Rao, who demanded immediate solution, said that if the district administration provided relevant documents he would fight the battle in the court of law.

NH work woes

Kaup MLA Lalaji Mendon said the problems faced by the people due to the widening of national highway was brought to the notice of the deputy commissioner. The DC in turn had assured to take up the issue with the national highway authorities within a week, he added.

Member Nalini Pradeep Rao said that the roads were ridden with the potholes, particularly the stretch between Santhekatte and Kalyanpur bridge.

The accidents are on the rise with each passing day. Accidents, particularly involving two-wheelers, are high during heavy rains, she added.

She demanded that a resolution should be passed against the irregularities in the national highway work in the meeting.

The resolution should be sent to the government. She said the amount spent by the gram panchayats to repair the roads should be reimbursed by the national highway authorities.

Member P Rajendra said that there was low voltage problem in Ambalpadi area. There is a need to install new transformer.

He demanded additional streetlights to be put up in the area.

Mescom officials said the proposal for the new transformer had been sent to the government.

Member Michael D’Souza complained of similar problems in Padubidri and added that the streetlight facility in the bus stop in Padubidri was insufficient.

No pension

Member Sunitha Shetty said that the beneficiaries of government pension scheme had not received pension for the past 6 to 7 months.

She said the government should take immediate measures to release the pension amount.

On offering the land to the homeless needy in Padubidri and Palimaru areas, the tahsildar assured to look into the availabiltiy of vacant government land in the area and would take measures accordingly.