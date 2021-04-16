Make efforts to improve SSLC results in govt schools, says MLA

MLA M P Appachu Ranjan called upon the teachers to make an effort to improve SSLC results in government schools.

He was speaking after inaugurating a school building built under Rashtriya Madhyamika Shikshana Abhiyan in Hodavada.

The education department officials should make an effort to ensure 100% results in all the government schools, he said.

The government is providing all the facilities for the betterment of the schools. However, the results are not satisfactory, said the MLA.

The government is emphasising the education of female children from the minority community. A women’s college will be started in Madikeri. A hostel will be constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore in Madikeri, he added.

Zilla Panchayat member Padiyammanda Murali Karumbaiah said that it is the responsibility of the government to impart education to children. The SDMC too plays a vital role in the development of the school.

ZP vice president Lokeshwari Gopal said that there is a need to promote education among female children from the minority community. Education is an asset in life, which continues to be useful till the end.

Students should respect their elders, she added.