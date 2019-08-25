'Make Konkani-speaking community globally dominant'

By 2030, Konkani-speaking community should be a globally dominant community, said Manipal Global Education Chairman T V Mohandas Pai.

He was speaking at the decennial celebration programme of Vishwa Konkani Student Scholarship Fund (VKSSF) held at T V Raman Pai Convention Centre at Kodialbail in the city on Sunday.

“Ten years ago, we had a dream of fulfilling the aspirations of students who want to pursue their higher education and those who are willing to carry out research in foreign countries”, Pai said.

“However highly qualified we are, we should be akin to our culture. Our aim is to empower youth to utilise the best opportunities. The Konkani-speaking communities should get united through language”, he added.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Trustee Vasanthi Ramadas Pai inaugurated the programme. She, meanwhile, called upon the people to encourage their wards to take up study in the area they were interested in.

Raksha Shenoy was awarded the first cheque of scholarship for this year. Merit-cum-means scholarships worth Rs 3.5 crore were distributed to students from Konkani community on the occassion.

Vishwa Konkani Student Scholarship Fund (VKSSF) Chairman and Executive Vice President of Infosys Ramadas Kamath U, VKSSF Secretary and Hangyo Ice Creams Pvt Ltd Managing Director Pradeep G Pai, Mangalore City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, Founder and President of World Konkani Centre Basti Vaman Shenoy and others were present.

Earlier, during a press meet, VKSSF Chairman and Executive Vice President of Infosys Ramadas Kamath U said that VKSSF was established in 2010. Under the flagship programme, scholarships of Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000 is awarded to Engineering and MBBS students every year (till the completion of course).

VKSSF has awarded 4,730 Engineering and MBBS Scholarships since 2010. This year too, VKSSF will award scholarhips to 589 Engineering and 53 MBBS students.

VKSSF also has a study abroad scholarship for students. Under the scholarship, Rs one lakh a year is given to a student. Since 2010, VKSSF has awarded 120 scholarships under this programme. This year, 36 scholarships will be awarded. Since its inception in 2010, VKSSF has successfully raised and distributed over 22,000 scholarships to the tune of Rs 21.40 crore.