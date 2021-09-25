'Make preparations for Cauvery Theerthodbhava'

Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju Mogaveera directed officials to make preparations for Cauvery Theerthotbhava on October 17.

He visited Talacauvery and Bhagamandala temples on Saturday.

As Cauvery Theerthotbhava will be held in the noon, a large number of people are likely to attend the rituals. All the Covid-19 guidelines should be adhered to strictly, he added.

Takkara Kodi Motaiah said that all the rituals will be held as per the tradition. Local volunteers should be issued identity cards.

He said that four CCTV cameras should be installed in the parking area.

Volunteers should be deployed at the parking area. The road leading to Bhagamandala has been damaged fully. It should be repaired at the earliest, he added.

The Covid-19 guidelines board should be installed. More home guards should be deployed for security, he said.

Gram Panchayat members said that the panchayat will make arrangements for the drinking water supply.

The toilets and waste bins will be managed by the panchayat, they added.

The Cauvery Theerthotbhava rituals will be performed under the leadership of Gururaj and Raviraj.

Bhagamandala-Talacauvery temple executive officer Krishnappa, tahsildar Mahesh and others were present.