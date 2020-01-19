‘Makkada Manas’ to be released soon

The premiere show of Kodava movie—Makkada Manas—will be held in Bengaluru on January 25.

The movie will be released in theatres shortly, said script writer Dinesh Kalimada.

The movie portrays the relationship between parents and children, he told reporters. Talented persons from Kodagu such as Arjun Devaiah, Ashwini Nachappa, Josna Ponnappa are the inspiration for the movie.

The movie is directed by Suleman Koria and produced by Bollimada Dati Uthaiah.

Story writer Gangadar said the movie was shot in different parts of the district.

The movie will be released is four theatres in the district. The premiere show will be for athletes and artistes from Kodagu. There are two songs in the movie.