Makkalakatte Kere to get a facelift

Makkalakatte Kere, one of the oldest water bodies in Shanivarasanthe, is being revived under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). The lake is filled with weeds and silt and was crying for attention all these years.

Though the name of the lake has been changed to Gangappa Master Kere, the villagers continue to call it Makkalakatte Kere.

The water body was getting dried up during the summer and brims during the monsoon and used to quench the thirst of cattle. In fact, the water was used by those who were constructing houses and buildings in the nearby area.

The lake was in good condition till 1983. Later, it was converted into a dumping yard.

All the sewage water from the nearby areas was entering the lake. Even the labourers were also dumping garbage into the lake.

The wastewater from hotels and the Kalyana Mantapa situated at Kittur Rani Chennamma Circle was also entering the lake.

Even the soil was also dumped into the lake. As a result, it was filled with weeds and silt.

Now, the Shanivarasanthe Gram Panchayat has decided to rejuvenate the lake. The work on removing the weeds was initiated four months ago. However, the work remained suspended due to lockdown.

Now, the Gram Panchayat has prepared an action plan to develop the lake under MGNREGS. An embankment will be constructed. A garden will be developed on the banks of the lake, says PDO B J Medappa.

"An action plan has been prepared and the panchayat has also approved it. Once the rain ends, the work on removing silt will be initiated. The lake will be developed at a cost of Rs 10 lakh," he adds.

"The lake was in a dilapidated condition and we have decided to revive it. It is our responsibility to save the water body. Owing to the lockdown the work was delayed," said Gram Panchayat president Saroja Shekar.

S G Nareshchandra, Director, Lions Club, says, "There is a need to revive the lake to maintain the groundwater table. The Gram Panchayat should ensure that the garbage is not dumped into the lake."