Male calves transported illegally

Conducting a raid, police seized male calves being transported illegally from Kooti village, near Gejjehanakodu village, on Wednesday morning.

The cattle were being transported to Arkalgud. Two persons have been held in connection with the case. The accused are Amjad Khan and Imran Basha, residents of Arkalgud.

Inspector Mahesh, PSI Sridhar, personnel Navin, Pravin, Basappa and Shivakumar took part in the raid. Cases have been registered.