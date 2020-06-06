Malls to open in Mangaluru, but entry only by invitation

Two, among the three malls in the city corporation limits, are all set to throw their doors open to the public on June 8.

Forum Fiza Mall and City Centre Mall will be operating in adherence to the government’s guidelines aimed at the safety of customers and employees. Bharat Mall in Bejai is yet to decide on opening the mall, according to sources.

Forum Fiza Mall general manager (operations) Arvind Shrivastav said as the mall will be operating at one-third its capacity (3,000 people), customers should decide on the time slot for visiting the mall by logging onto the mall’s website - forummalls.in

“Customers will receive a QR code which will facilitate their entry into the malls,” informed Sunil who handles marketing.

Foot markers were drawn even on the escalators and inside the lifts in order to maintain social distancing.

“An app has been installed to ensure that the air inside the mall is of ambient quality. Frequent disinfecting will take place and staff will be provided with Personal Protective Equipment. Even the food ordered in the mall will be without any contact,” said Shrivastav.

Multiplexes and gaming sections in the malls will continue to remain out of bounds for the public.