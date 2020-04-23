Man airlifted from Coimbatore to Mangaluru

The district administration of Dakshina Kannada and Coimbatore facilitated the medical evacuation of a seriously ill patient from Coimbatore to Mangaluru.

The air ambulance carrying Durgadas Hegde of Mangaladevi landed at the airport in Mangaluru from Coimbatore at 8.05 pm.

The patient was shifted to a hospital in Kuntikana, where he is kept under quarantine. As per the protocol, the hospital where he is admitted has collected throat swab samples and sent it for testing, sources added.