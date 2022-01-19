Man arrested after 20 years

Man arrested after 20 years

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 19 2022, 23:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2022, 01:43 ist

The Mangaluru North Police arrested a man who was absconding for the last 20 years.

According to City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, the arrested is Zakaria, a resident of Bajagoli in Karkala taluk.

He was booked under the Wildlife Act in 2000 by the Mangaluru North Police.

Under the guidance of Police Inspector Taghavendra Byndoor, ASI Omdas and constable Sampath secured Zakaria.

Zakaria was produced before the court.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mangaluru
man arrested
absconding for 20 years
Wildlife Act

Related videos

What's Brewing

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system

New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

What’s all the hype about the metaverse?

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official

 