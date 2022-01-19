Man arrested after 20 years

The Mangaluru North Police arrested a man who was absconding for the last 20 years.

According to City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, the arrested is Zakaria, a resident of Bajagoli in Karkala taluk.

He was booked under the Wildlife Act in 2000 by the Mangaluru North Police.

Under the guidance of Police Inspector Taghavendra Byndoor, ASI Omdas and constable Sampath secured Zakaria.

Zakaria was produced before the court.