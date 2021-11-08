Man arrested for assault

A person was arrested on the charges of assaulting the youth at Gudugalale Jatra Maidan on Sunday.
Zakir Pasha is the arrested person.
When D V Nandan, Sumanth, Sudeep and Sandesh were returning after attending the birthday party of their friend Kiran, Pasha, who came with a group of eight to 10 people including Azar, Mujahid and Rashid, assaulted them.
Nandan and Sandesh, the injured, were admitted to the community health centre in Shanivarasanthe.
A complaint was registered in Shanivarasanthe police station.
Pasha has been remanded in judicial custody.
