Man arrested for illegal transportation of sandalwood

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • Sep 14 2021, 21:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2021, 21:20 ist
Forest squad officials with the accused.

Forest squad personnel detained a person on the charges of illegal transportation of sandalwood on a motorbike.

Sujay, son of Sundar, a resident of Hitlagadde of Alur Siddapura, is the accused.

Conducting a raid near Gonimarooru, the forest department personnel seized 20 kgs of sandalwood worth Rs 1 lakh and arrested the man.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of forest squad district superintendent Suresh Babu.

Station house officer Appaji, personnel Raghavendra, Yogesh, Shekhar and Mohan took part in the raid.

