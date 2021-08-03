Man arrested in Balugodu murder case

In connection with the murder of a person named Madhavan in Balugodu on July 29, the police have arrested a man and produced him before the court.

B R Udaya, the arrested man, is a resident of Balugodu.

After Madhavan went missing on July 29, his family members filed a complaint with the rural police station.

On July 31, his body was found at a plantation. He was shot dead.

The gun used for the crime has been seized by the police.

The arrested has stated during the investigation that he mistook Madhavan for an animal and shot him with the gun.

Madhavan was plucking kokum fruit from the tree.