Man arrested in Karnataka for illegally transporting beef

  • Apr 23 2020, 19:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 20:27 ist
Police arrested a man for illegally transporting beef on Wednesday.

Mustafa (42), a resident of Nalavattekre in Nelyahudikeri, is the arrested.

He had taken a permission letter from local gram panchayat to transport vegetables in his vehicle.

Mustafa had been to Hunsur on Tuesday night and was headed to Siddapur via Maldare on Wednesday.

When the personnel at the Siddapur check post inspected the vehicle, they found beef concealed in a tray filled with tomatoes.

When a detailed inspection of the vehicle was carried out, more than 200 kgs of beef was found concealed in various vegetable containers.

The vehicle was seized and the accused was arrested.

