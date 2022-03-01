Man arrested on charges of domestic violence

Kundapura police have arrested a man on charges of domestic violence after his pregnant wife filed a complaint and a video of the violence went viral.

The arrested identified as Pradeep Poojary had married Priyanka. The couple had a peaceful life until four to five months. Later, the man started harassing Priyanka for dowry.

On February 22, he tried kicking her on the abdomen, threatening to kill both the mother and the unborn child. She somehow escaped but sustained an injury to her back.

The accused had filmed the incident of him trying to burn her body with a cigarette with a mobile. He wanted to send the video to her parents. He had asked her parents to pay a dowry of Rs 2 lakh and four pawan gold ornaments.

The video also shows Priyanka pleading with him to stop the violence.

A case is registered under 498(A), 323, 324, 504, 506 read with 34 IPC and U/S 3, 4 DP Act in Kundapura police station against him.