Man arrested on charges of forcible conversion

A man has been arrested on charges of alleged religious conversion in the town. Two more persons who were allegedly part of it are still at large.

Gram Panchayat employee Manjunath is the arrested. His wife Girija and daughter Anusha are absconding.

It has been alleged that innocent persons are allured to join Christianity at a house. A woman labourer called Anjali has filed a complaint to the police in this regard on Sunday.

Manjunath’s family has been converted to Christianity. Every Sunday, Manjunath is said to have invited people from the tribal communities living around Shanivarasanthe to his house and within the closed doors and windows, various allurements are shown to the people by Manjunath and his family, allegedly asking people to get converted to Christianity.

The accused would say that the people can earn a lot of money if they change their religion to Christianity and they can afford the education of their children, the complainant said.

It has also been alleged in the complaint that Manjunath and his family would call Hindu Gods Shiva, Rama and Krishna as 'Satans'.

On Sunday, when Anjali was at her home, Manjunath and his family members allegedly forced her to visit for prayers offered to Jesus.

The complainant has urged the police to initiate serious legal action against Manjunath, Girija and Anusha for hurting religious sentiments.

A case has been registered. Manjunath, the arrested, has been remanded in judicial custody for 15 days.