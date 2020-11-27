Man arrested under Pocso Act in Virajpet

Man arrested under Pocso Act in Virajpet

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Nov 27 2020, 23:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 23:49 ist

Virajpet town police arrested a person on the charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl after abducting her.

Venkatesh, a resident of Ramnagar, is the arrested man.

The second additional district and sessions court has remanded the accused in judicial custody for 15 days.

The accused had pestered the 17-year-old minor and took her to his relative’s house in KR Nagar against her wish and sexually assaulted her for two days.

Based on a complaint by the parents of the minor girl, the police have registered a case under the Pocso Act.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pocso act
man arrested
Virajpet
sexual assault

What's Brewing

Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize shortlist announced

Rabindranath Tagore Literary Prize shortlist announced

Indian economy shrinks, enters into technical recession

Indian economy shrinks, enters into technical recession

Who is the Iranian scientist killed in Tehran?

Who is the Iranian scientist killed in Tehran?

US, Taiwan to push an alternative to China’s belt, road

US, Taiwan to push an alternative to China’s belt, road

They beat the coronavirus, again, and again, and again

They beat the coronavirus, again, and again, and again

Deep frozen arctic microbes are waking up

Deep frozen arctic microbes are waking up

NASA astronaut posts his 1st video of Earth from space

NASA astronaut posts his 1st video of Earth from space

7 movies with martial artist actors that you'll love

7 movies with martial artist actors that you'll love

 