Man arrested under Pocso Act in Virajpet

Virajpet town police arrested a person on the charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl after abducting her.
Venkatesh, a resident of Ramnagar, is the arrested man.
The second additional district and sessions court has remanded the accused in judicial custody for 15 days.
The accused had pestered the 17-year-old minor and took her to his relative’s house in KR Nagar against her wish and sexually assaulted her for two days.
Based on a complaint by the parents of the minor girl, the police have registered a case under the Pocso Act.
