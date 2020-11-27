Man arrested under Pocso Act in Virajpet

Virajpet town police arrested a person on the charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl after abducting her.

Venkatesh, a resident of Ramnagar, is the arrested man.

The second additional district and sessions court has remanded the accused in judicial custody for 15 days.

The accused had pestered the 17-year-old minor and took her to his relative’s house in KR Nagar against her wish and sexually assaulted her for two days.

Based on a complaint by the parents of the minor girl, the police have registered a case under the Pocso Act.