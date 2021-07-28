Man assaulted in Shanivarasanthe

A person was assaulted and issued a life threat for asking his tractor’s rent, in Shanivarasanthe.

Abdul Latif of Byadagotta village is the accused. When Chethan of Kelakodli village in Kodlipet hobli had asked rent for driving the tractor, Latif along with Jabir and Rakhesh assaulted Chathan and posed a life threat to him. Chethan has sustained severe injuries on the head.

Chethan’s wife K P Divya has submitted a complaint to Shanivarasanthe police station alleging that the assault was carried out with an intention of murdering him.

A case has been registered.