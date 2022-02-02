Man assaulted with lethal weapons

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 02 2022, 23:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2022, 01:03 ist

A 29-year-old man was attacked by five youth armed with lethal weapons at Krishnapura Sixth Block in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The man who sustained serious injuries was identified as Mohammed Anas.

Police sources said that Mohammed was shifted to the ICU of a private hospital for further treatment.

Mohammed, who works in a mobile company, informed police that Charu, Ravoof, Akki, Mustafa and others had attacked him with lethal weapons for preventing the eviction of a family from a rented house.

Police have registered a case and are investigating it.

Man assaulted
lethal weapons
Krishnapura Sixth Block
Mangaluru

