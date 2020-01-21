Man attempted to place IED at commercial complex before leaving it at Mangalore airport

The accused who had placed IED at Mangalore International Airport on Monday had attempted to place it near a commercial complex at Kenjar, revealed the investigation into the case.

The man, who had arrived aboard a bus, had been to Royal Men's saloon for shaving at Kenjar, after alighting from the bus. The accused had two bags in his hand and had tried to place it near the complex.

The police have collected information from the saloon owner Salman. Salman has informed the police that the accused was wearing a cap and he had no eye contact while conversing. Hence, he could not see his face properly. Further, Salman said the accused had asked him whether he could keep the bag in the saloon, for which latter had declined. Even security guard at the commercial complex had declined permission to keep the bag in the complex, said Salman during the investigation.

Meanwhile, a National Security Guard (NSG) team arrived Mangaluru on Tuesday after the IED was found at Mangalore International Airport on Monday. A team with 16 members have arrived from Bengaluru. They visited the spot where a bomb was placed by the suspected man. It is said that the team belongs to NSG 27 batallion.

The team has verified the CCTV footage and have collected information from airport personnel. The team is likely to visit the spot where the explosive was detonated and collect samples from the spot. Sources said that NIA team is also likely to visit Mangaluru.