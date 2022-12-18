Man beaten up for following minor girl arrested

Man beaten up for following minor girl arrested, complaint filed against those who thrashed accused

The police said that the arrested man had misbehaved with a minor girl by following her on his two-wheeler on December 13

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 18 2022, 11:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2022, 11:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man was thrashed after being tied to a pole for allegedly following a minor girl in his bike and misbehaving with her.

The incident happened with the Mulki police station limits on Saturday evening.

Following the complaint by the parents of the minor girl, the police have booked a case under various sections of the POCSO Act and arrested him.

Also Read | After bail, Mumbai man slapped with 2nd rape case by same woman

The police said that the arrested man had misbehaved with a minor girl by following her on his two-wheeler on December 13. After the girl informed her parents, her father and two others who were close to her father followed the girl and found the man at the same spot where he had allegedly misbehaved with her. Later, they tied him to a pole and beat him up. His shirt got torn in the incident. The photo clipping of the incident is being circulated on social media.

Further the police have also registered a complaint of assault with rioting against those who allegedly got physical with the arrested, said Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pocso act
India News
Mangalore
Crimes against women

What's Brewing

The resident elephants of Hassan and Kodagu

The resident elephants of Hassan and Kodagu

In Pics | Most memorable moments so far from FIFA WC

In Pics | Most memorable moments so far from FIFA WC

Hunting for golden dust

Hunting for golden dust

A nurturing of the soul

A nurturing of the soul

A taste of Nepal

A taste of Nepal

Argentina fans believe Messi's day has come

Argentina fans believe Messi's day has come

DH Toon | Priorities

DH Toon | Priorities

 