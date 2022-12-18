Man beaten up for following minor girl arrested, complaint filed against those who thrashed accused

A man was thrashed after being tied to a pole for allegedly following a minor girl in his bike and misbehaving with her.

The incident happened with the Mulki police station limits on Saturday evening.

Following the complaint by the parents of the minor girl, the police have booked a case under various sections of the POCSO Act and arrested him.

The police said that the arrested man had misbehaved with a minor girl by following her on his two-wheeler on December 13. After the girl informed her parents, her father and two others who were close to her father followed the girl and found the man at the same spot where he had allegedly misbehaved with her. Later, they tied him to a pole and beat him up. His shirt got torn in the incident. The photo clipping of the incident is being circulated on social media.

Further the police have also registered a complaint of assault with rioting against those who allegedly got physical with the arrested, said Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar.