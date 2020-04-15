Man booked for violation of lockdown rules

Man booked for violation of lockdown rules

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 15 2020, 20:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 21:12 ist

The police have registered a case against one Mohammed Ashraf for violating lockdown rules and failing to get himself a health check after arriving from Kerala.

Ashraf, a resident of Pudu in Bantwal taluk, was working in Mallapuram in Kerala. He had reached Mangaluru, after the announcement of the lockdown, by travelling in a truck on April 11. Since then, he was staying in his relative's house at Bollayi in Sajipamooda.

Following a complaint from the residents, the police tracked him down and admitted him to a hospital for quarantine. A case has been registered against him under sections 269 and 270 of IPC at Bantwal Town Police Station.

 

