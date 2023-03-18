Man caught smuggling gold inside child's diaper at Mangaluru airport

M'luru: Man caught smuggling gold inside child's diaper

The gold, in the form of paste, was kept in pouches inside the diaper. However, it was detected by officials during checking

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 18 2023, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2023, 14:33 ist
File photo of Mangaluru airport. Credit: DH Photo

A male passenger who had arrived by an international flight was caught smuggling gold by concealing it in the diaper of his 21-month old daughter at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) in a recent incident, a customs release here said on Saturday.

In another incident, a male passenger had hidden the gold in paste form and tied it across his waist like a belt. Another person hid gold in paste form in his rectum.

In all, customs officials at the MIA have seized 1,606 gm of gold worth Rs 90.67 lakh from March 1 to 15 this year, the release said. All the three passengers have been arrested and further investigations are on.

