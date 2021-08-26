Man contributes towards Swachh Bharat in his own way

Abdul Khader from Goonadka is the best example of how one can contribute to creating a clean society in one’s own capacity.

Despite being specially-abled, he has been working towards recycling the waste after collecting it.

Abdul Khader has a customised a two-wheeler which he rides in Napoklu. His vehicle has storage space for the used materials like scrap and plastic waste.

He draws the attention of onlookers on the Mysuru-Mani Highway near Sampaje village.

Losing one of his legs during an accident did not leave him shattered. After recovery, he managed to drive using only one leg.

He also made a decision to do work that helps society. The result of his thought was the concept of collecting dry waste while selling some useful, small items to people.

The place near the Goonadka Road, which has slogans on Swachh Bharat, reflect Khader’s concern towards a clean society. He has been living with his family near Goonadka.

When the Swachh Bharat campaign was flagged off in the nation, Abdul Khader thought about how he could contribute to the same. It was then he came across the idea of collecting waste from households after creating awareness among people.

He chose a place near Goonadka and after separating wet waste, composted it. A park was created by him using manure.

Abdul Khader said he lost his leg during a bus-lorry collision in Goonadka 25 years ago. The feet of another leg got fractured. After a long treatment, he started selling fish.

Now, he sells essential items on his scooter that was made available to him by the government.

He purchases items from the Sullia market and sells them in Koinadu and surrounding areas.

Along with the business, he is also carrying out social service.

The sale of items provides him with daily bread, he said and added that after being inspired by the Prime Minister’s call for the nation on Swachh Bharat, he has been creating awareness among people in his own way.