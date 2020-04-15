Man cured of Covid-19 gets admitted again

Man cured of Covid-19 gets admitted again

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Apr 15 2020, 18:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 18:30 ist

A man from Ketumotte in Virajpet, who was cured of Covid-19 and returned to his home, has again been admitted to the hospital, following a complaint of fever, on Wednesday noon.

The man, who voluntarily got admitted to the hospital, is being treated in the isolation ward of the Covid-19 hospital. His throat swab and blood samples have been sent for testing. The report is likely to be out by Thursday morning.

After getting discharged from the hospital on April 7, he was home quarantined. After a week, he developed a fever again. The person has not moved out of his house and the people need not fear, said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Man cured of Covid-19
admitted again
Madikeri
Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy
Kodagu
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: 'Not ideal time for sports'

Coronavirus: 'Not ideal time for sports'

Apple data show dramatic impact of COVID-19 on movement

Apple data show dramatic impact of COVID-19 on movement

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Trump to convene G7 leaders to discuss COVID-19 crisis

Trump to convene G7 leaders to discuss COVID-19 crisis

New iPhone may be launched amid coronavirus lockdown

New iPhone may be launched amid coronavirus lockdown

'On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022'

'On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022'

 