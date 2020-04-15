Man cured of Covid-19 gets admitted again

A man from Ketumotte in Virajpet, who was cured of Covid-19 and returned to his home, has again been admitted to the hospital, following a complaint of fever, on Wednesday noon.

The man, who voluntarily got admitted to the hospital, is being treated in the isolation ward of the Covid-19 hospital. His throat swab and blood samples have been sent for testing. The report is likely to be out by Thursday morning.

After getting discharged from the hospital on April 7, he was home quarantined. After a week, he developed a fever again. The person has not moved out of his house and the people need not fear, said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.