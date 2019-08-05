Man dies after consuming prasadam

A person from Tanniruhalla village in Somwarpet died after he consumed the ‘prasadam’ sent through courier, in the name of a temple in Kasargod.

Suresh (38), a worker at Kanara hotel in Somwarpet, is the deceased. His wife Radha has submitted a complaint saying that Suresh died after he consumed prasadam which was in liquid form.

The prasadam was sent to the hotel in which Suresh was working at. The container of prasadam showed the name of a temple in Kasargod. A letter along with the prasadam said that it should be consumed only by the head of the family. Suresh, after having a bath, consumed the prasadam and within five minutes, he vomited blood and died, the complaint said.

Police said an autopsy of the body has been carried out and samples have been sent to the laboratory. The exact reason will be known after the reports are out. It is suspected that some miscreants sent the prasadam to Suresh, with an intention to murder him.