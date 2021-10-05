Man dies following honey bee attack

Man dies following honey bee attack

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • Oct 05 2021, 20:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2021, 20:56 ist

A man died after being attacked by a swarm of giant honey bees while several other people suffered injuries, at Erapare village. 

The deceased is Javarayya (85). The incident occurred when he along with others were returning home after working in the field of Chandranna.

Though Javarayya was shifted to a hospital in Hassan for treatment, he succumbed to the injuries.

Those who were injured include Yoga, Bangari, Manja, Devaraju, Kavitha, Kumar and others. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

honey bee attack
man dies
Erapare village
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jammu beers get gold medals at Spiritz selection awards

Jammu beers get gold medals at Spiritz selection awards

Nobel Literature Prize yet to deliver diversity promise

Nobel Literature Prize yet to deliver diversity promise

How do we bridge the skill gap of engineers?

How do we bridge the skill gap of engineers?

Vehicle horns in India may soon sound like tabla, flute

Vehicle horns in India may soon sound like tabla, flute

In a first, drone delivers Covid vaccine in North East

In a first, drone delivers Covid vaccine in North East

NASA images show polluted skies to engulf north India

NASA images show polluted skies to engulf north India

 