Man dies following honey bee attack

A man died after being attacked by a swarm of giant honey bees while several other people suffered injuries, at Erapare village.
The deceased is Javarayya (85). The incident occurred when he along with others were returning home after working in the field of Chandranna.
Though Javarayya was shifted to a hospital in Hassan for treatment, he succumbed to the injuries.
Those who were injured include Yoga, Bangari, Manja, Devaraju, Kavitha, Kumar and others.
