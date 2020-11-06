Man dumps garbage on road, made to remove it

The members of Green City Forum took a man to task for dumping waste on Kadagadalu Road in Madikeri taluk.
Later, they made him clear the plastic waste that he had dumped on the road.
He tried to convince the members by saying that he had kept the garbage near the curve, but, dogs scattered it all over. However, the members took him to task and created awareness on handing over garbage to waste collectors.
