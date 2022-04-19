Man ends life in lodge

The lodging, Shambhavi, which is yet to recover from the negative publicity unleashed during the death of Santosh Patil, witnessed another suicide on Tuesday.

Sharan Raj (31), a medical representative by profession, ended his life by suicide.

On Tuesday, the body of Sharan, from Konaje in Mangaluru, was discovered by the hostel staff.

Police sources said that Sharan after being spurned by his lover had gone into depression.

Following the death of Santosh Patil, the owner of Shambhavi lodge had performed 'Gana Homa', other puja rituals and had renamed the lodging.

He was also planning to change the structure's entrance, but, another suicide was reported within a week.

The Udupi town police have registered a case and are investigating.

