Man fined for riding in an inebriated state

The Somwarpet Court has imposed a fine of Rs 13,500 on a man for riding a bike in an inebriated state.
B Devaraj is the accused. The consumption of alcohol was confirmed when CPI Parashivamurthy and staff carried out checking at Somwarpet Road.
Devaraj also misbehaved with the police. Following the same, a case was registered at the town police station.
After seizing the bike, a charge sheet was filed in court.
The accused was present at the court and got his bike released after paying the fine.
