Man found dead under suspicious circumstances in Mangaluru

Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 14 2022, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2022, 14:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 55-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a lodging near Mahaveer (Pumpwell) Circle in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar, who visited the spot, said that the identity of the man has been established through an identity card found in his possession. The deceased person was identified as Abdul Kareem C U from Paivalike in Kasargod.

His family members had attempted to contact him since morning. There were no external injuries on the body of the deceased. A preliminary investigation suggested that he was running a hotel near Padil, the Commissioner added.

Police sources said a woman is said to have visited him. The police will verify the CCTV footage in the lodging and also his call data records. Few tablets were also found in the room. A case has been registered and the investigation is on.

Death
Mangaluru
Karnataka

