Man found dead under suspicious circumstances in Mangaluru

A 55-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a lodging near Mahaveer (Pumpwell) Circle in Mangaluru on Tuesday.
Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar, who visited the spot, said that the identity of the man has been established through an identity card found in his possession. The deceased person was identified as Abdul Kareem C U from Paivalike in Kasargod.
His family members had attempted to contact him since morning. There were no external injuries on the body of the deceased. A preliminary investigation suggested that he was running a hotel near Padil, the Commissioner added.
Police sources said a woman is said to have visited him. The police will verify the CCTV footage in the lodging and also his call data records. Few tablets were also found in the room. A case has been registered and the investigation is on.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Year-ender: Celebs who became parents in 2022
Ukraine war: Kherson hunts for traitors
Christmas 2022: Best smartwatch gift options
Neymar cleared of corruption over Barcelona transfer
Wildlife bill: Badly drafted, inadequately debated
Adam Sandler to get 2023 Mark Twain Prize
DH Toon | No plans to change status quo, discuss China
Sound of a dust devil on Mars recorded for first time