Man from different faith attempts to outrage modesty of woman in Mangaluru

A woman was allegedly harassed by a man hailing from different faith when she had gone to a shop to purchase groceries at Puttur rural police station jurisdiction.

Demanding the arrest of the man, a large number of members of Hindu organisations gathered at the spot.

The woman had been to the shop on Wednesday evening when the owner had gone out for tea. The man who was at the shop tried to allegedly outrage her modesty.

When the woman raised alarm, the man fled from the spot.

As news began to spread a large number of people gathered at the spot and demanded the arrest of the man. Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor has condemned the incident and demanded stringent action against the suspect. Puttur rural police said that case is yet to be registered.

