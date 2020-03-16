Man from Kaup tests negative for Coronavirus

A 31-year-old man from Kaup, who was admitted to the isolation ward at District Government Hospital in Udupi on Saturday, was tested negative for Covid-19 on Sunday.

The man had returned from Germany recently, and was suffering from cough and fever. The samples of throat swabs were sent for test to a laboratory in Shivamogga on Saturday, and the sample tested negative for Covid-19, said District Health Officer Dr Sudhirchandra Sooda.

Udupi Health department has asked all private hospitals in the district to keep two isolation wards ready to tackle the situation.

An isolation ward with five beds has already been set up at the District Hospital in Ajjarakad. An isolation ward is available at Kasturba Hospital in Manipal, Sooda said.

The DHO said he had been asked by the higher authorities to open a coronavirus test centre in the district. “The centre may probably be opened in Kasturba hospital in Manipal,” he added.

It is also reported that there is an acute shortage of N-95 masks and also normal masks in all medical and pharmacy stores. The demand for masks has also spiked in the district.

The price of these masks have also doubled owing to high demand although it violates the ethics of pharmaceutical standards. A pharmacist, on the condition of anonymity, told DH that people were ready to pay any price to get the masks and sanitisers. “Hence, it is all heavily priced. The stocks are sold out.”

Samiksha, a student, said for one small bottle of sanitiser she had to pay Rs 250, which normally costs around 50. The situation and fear has made people to stay indoors most of the time and try to secure them against the virus. The malls, shopping centres, multiplexes and pubs were closed down while all sort of mass gathering were prohibited.

A huge chunk of student community in Manipal has returned to their native places as University has declared holiday for students till March 28.