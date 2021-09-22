Man from Kerala found dead in Kallare village

Man from Kerala found dead in Kallare village

  Sep 22 2021
  • updated: Sep 22 2021, 23:45 ist

The body of a person who was a native of Kerala was found hanging in a house, in Kallare village of Kodlipet.

The deceased has been identified as Harikrishna (39), a native of Pillad village in Trissur, Kerala.

He was staying in a rented house in Kallare village in Kodlipet. His body was found hanging in the same house on September 20.

The incident came to light when a foul smell started emanating from the house he was staying in. The police conducted a spot inspection.

As no relatives claimed the body, the same was kept in the morgue in the District Government Hospital in Madikeri.

It has been learnt that Harikrishna’s first wife and two children started to live separately 11 years ago.

He married a woman from another religion in 2019 and went to Qatar to work as a driver. In January 2020, he returned and after some months, went to Qatar again.

According to his second wife, Lali, he had spoken to her about financial constraints.

However, she did not get any of his phone calls from the last two months.

A case has been filed, based on the complaint submitted by Lali, in Shanivarasanthe police station.

