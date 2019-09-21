Man from West Bengal reunites with family

A 29-year-old man who was wandering in the streets of Mangaluru and was found begging for food was finally reunited with his family, thanks to the efforts of Snehalaya.

Suffering from mental illness, Devi Prasad, a native of West Bengal, had left his house to reach Mangaluru. When he was found begging at Mangaluru Railway Station, onlookers informed Crasta of Snehalaya Charitable Trust.

Crasta rescued him from Railway Station and admitted him at Yenepoya Medical College Hospital. After a three-week stay in the hospital, he was discharged and treated at Snehalaya. The good food, accommodation, games, prayer, meditation helped him in regaining his lost memory.

Within three months, he was normal and remembered almost everything vividly. The youth identified as Devi Prasad was working with his brother by selling food items in the market. Devi Prasad had a quarrel with his brother over some financial issue and had left the job.

Over a period of time, Devi Prasad felt lonely and went into depression. His wife and son also deserted him. Devi Prasad left home ended up in Mangaluru. As he had no money, he was found begging and sleeping in the Railway Station. Snehalaya authorities succeeded in tracing his address and informed family members about Devi Prasad’s whereabouts.

Family members including his wife, son and brother arrived at Snehalaya in Manjeshwara for an emotional reunion. His family later escorted him back to his house in Bengaluru.