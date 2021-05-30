Man held for illegal felling of rosewood

Man held for illegal felling of rosewood

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • May 30 2021, 22:31 ist
  • updated: May 30 2021, 23:13 ist
Forest department sleuths arrested a man and recovered rosewood from him.

Forest department officials held a man for allegedly illegally felling rosewood, in Kuguru village on Saturday. Another accused is absconding.

G M Raghu, a resident of Chikkara village, is the arrested. He had stocked the rosewood illegally felled in a coffee plantation.

Plantation owner K A Somashekhar is the other accused.

The raid was carried out under the guidance of Madikeri DCF S Prabhakaran and Somwarpet DCF Nehru.

Shanivarasanthe RFO Praful Shetty, DRFO Surya, forest guard Ramakrishna Shetty, forest watcher Nagaraj RRT, staff members Devikanth, Yajnaprasad, Kishore, Harshith, Yatish and Bharath took part in the raid.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Man held
illegal felling
rosewood
Kuguru village
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Can dogs talk to humans? Ask Bunny the 'talking' dog

Can dogs talk to humans? Ask Bunny the 'talking' dog

Fact-check: Can govt record WhatsApp texts, calls?

Fact-check: Can govt record WhatsApp texts, calls?

How diets shape human evolution

How diets shape human evolution

Fact-check: Do cabbages spread Covid-19?

Fact-check: Do cabbages spread Covid-19?

First blind Chinese mountaineer climbs Mount Everest

First blind Chinese mountaineer climbs Mount Everest

Have you seen these popular Paresh Rawal movies?

Have you seen these popular Paresh Rawal movies?

 