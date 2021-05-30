Man held for illegal felling of rosewood

Forest department officials held a man for allegedly illegally felling rosewood, in Kuguru village on Saturday. Another accused is absconding.

G M Raghu, a resident of Chikkara village, is the arrested. He had stocked the rosewood illegally felled in a coffee plantation.

Plantation owner K A Somashekhar is the other accused.

The raid was carried out under the guidance of Madikeri DCF S Prabhakaran and Somwarpet DCF Nehru.

Shanivarasanthe RFO Praful Shetty, DRFO Surya, forest guard Ramakrishna Shetty, forest watcher Nagaraj RRT, staff members Devikanth, Yajnaprasad, Kishore, Harshith, Yatish and Bharath took part in the raid.