Man held for making bomb hoax call to Mangaluru airport

Cases under non-bailable sections have been registered against Vasanth Krishna Sherigar of Mudradi in Karkala who had made a hoax call about planting a bomb at Mangalore International Airport (MIA) in order to become famous. He had drawn inspiration from a serial hoax bomb caller called Aditya Rao.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash said that Vasanth had worked in Bengaluru for the past four years and had returned to his native village during the lockdown. Presently, he is working in a hotel in Udupi. He secured the cell number of the former director of MIA through Google search engine.

The police nabbed Vasanth, hours after he had sent SMSes and had called former airport director M R Vasudeva, about a bomb at the airport.

A team of police officers, led by T Kodandaram, in-charge Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mangalore North sub-division, and Kamalakar Nayak, police inspector, Bajpe police station, have begun an investigation into the incident. The probe will cover all angles, the commissioner said.

Police were able to track down the accused with the help of his mobile phone number. City police with the help of Udupi police nabbed him on August 19.

After receiving SMSes and a call about a bomb threat, Vasudeva informed the airport authorities. CISF personnel immediately swung into action and had carried out search operations.

‘Adhere to guidelines’

The commissioner urged the public to adhere to the government’s guidelines while observing Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations.

People should realise the threat of Covid-19 and adhere to the guidelines while observing the festival. KSRP, RAF and CAR platoons will be deployed at various locations during the festival. The public can contact the police for any clarification, he added.

To a query, the commissioner said the police personnel in Mangaluru discharged from hospitals are ready to donate plasma for treating the seriously ill Covid-19 infected patients. Once the plasma donation begins in Mangaluru, the police personnel will donate plasma.

“Plasma therapy is emerging as a silver lining amidst the Covid-19 crisis,” he said.