Man held for motorcycle theft, remanded in JC

Police arrested a person in connection with the theft of a motorcycle.
J R Ranjith, a resident of Koppa Rani Gate in Periyapattana taluk, is the accused. He had allegedly stolen a motorcycle parked in front of a house belonging to Puttuswamy in Baigodu village, on January 21.
Ranjith had been absconding after stealing the vehicle. He was arrested and produced in front of the Principal Munsif Court. The judge has ordered judicial custody of 15 days for the accused.
