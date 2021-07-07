Man held for provocative post

The city cyber crime police have arrested a man for putting a provocative post on social media after creating a fake account on Facebook, during the violence which took place during the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizen (NRC) in Mangaluru in December 2019.
The arrested is Yogesh (28), a resident of Palavvanahalli in Chitradurga district, said the police.
During the violence that took place in Mangaluru, the arrested had posted a provocative post against the police.
The post had threatened the families of police personnel.
Later, the accused had tagged the post to another account and shared the screenshot on social media.
The arrested has been remanded in judicial custody.
