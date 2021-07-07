Man held for provocative post

Man held for provocative post

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 07 2021, 23:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 23:37 ist

The city cyber crime police have arrested a man for putting a provocative post on social media after creating a fake account on Facebook, during the violence which took place during the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizen (NRC) in Mangaluru in December 2019.  

The arrested is Yogesh (28), a resident of Palavvanahalli in Chitradurga district, said the police.

During the violence that took place in Mangaluru, the arrested had posted a provocative post against the police.

The post had threatened the families of police personnel.

Later, the accused had tagged the post to another account and shared the screenshot on social media.

The arrested has been remanded in judicial custody.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

provocative post
man arrested
cyber crime police
protest against CAA
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | 36 new faces inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet

In Pics | 36 new faces inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet

Union Ministers who resigned ahead of cabinet reshuffle

Union Ministers who resigned ahead of cabinet reshuffle

RIP Dilip Kumar: Do you know the actor's real name?

RIP Dilip Kumar: Do you know the actor's real name?

A look at Dilip Kumar's unreleased movies

A look at Dilip Kumar's unreleased movies

Hop on bike: Indian cities tap into Covid cycling trend

Hop on bike: Indian cities tap into Covid cycling trend

'Talibanned': Afghan pastimes under threat again

'Talibanned': Afghan pastimes under threat again

Looking back at Dhoni's cricket journey on his birthday

Looking back at Dhoni's cricket journey on his birthday

Move over Messi — Argentina has a new hero

Move over Messi — Argentina has a new hero

 