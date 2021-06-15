Man held for stealing gold ornaments

The police arrested a man for theft of gold ornaments from a house at Kumbaragadige in Somwarpet taluk.
The arrested is Girish, a resident of Mullusoge. He had allegedly stolen gold worth Rs 1.40 lakh from the house of Somaiah on June 10. Girish is a relative of Somaiah.
After stealing the gold ornaments, he had mortgaged them in a private financial institution. The police have recovered the gold.
